Kentucky teen among first to hail King Charles III at coronation

WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UK (WTVQ)- Saturday marked a historic day for the United Kingdom, as King Charles III was officially crowned king in front of the world. His coronation ceremony taking place at London’s Westminster Abbey.

World leaders, high dignitaries and the Royal Family were in attendance. But so were scholar students from the Westminster School next door. Among those scholars was a teenager born in Kentucky.

14-year-old Moahnishan Wignakumar perhaps got one of the best seats in the building.

“It was a real honor to take part in an event in which all these figures are also present. So it’s just amazing,” says Wignakumar.

Wignakumar was born in Corbin, Kentucky, before his family moved to Lexington. His father, Dr. Velupillai Wignaumar is a general surgeon in Pineville.

But it was a chance visit to England with his family that brought him to Westminster school, located next to Westminster Abbey.

“It’s a funny story. We were actually a bit late to see the school. So the headmaster was there and decided to give us a personal tour because we were just a bit late. I loved the school, it was amazing. And the amount of opportunities they gave. And so we thought ‘why not bring me over here,” says Wignakumar.

Wignakumar got accepted into the prestigious school and applied for a Queen’s Scholarship, a rare opportunity only given to a handful of students. He was chosen, but a week before the induction, Queen Elizabeth passed away.

With then Prince Charles next in line to take the throne, it became a King’s Scholarship. Wignakumar became one of the first kings scholars in years.

The opportunity led to being part of a traditional role in the coronation ceremony, along with about 48 other pupils. The group practiced for months for their big moment of singing the Vivat Rex, a tradition only given to a group from the prestigious schools to be the first to hail the new king or queen.

“At 11 ( A.M.) was when King Charles actually entered the abbey. So as he and queen Camila processed down to where they were going to be coronated, we were the first people to proclaim the king and queen. So we basically sang the Vivat,” says Wignakumar.

Moanishan’s mother watched her son with pride. She says she’s received texts from family and friends, excited to see her Moanishan have a part in a history-making event.

“We are so proud. And it’s amazing. We never thought that when we came from Kentucky my son would take big part of this event,” says Yalinie Wignakumar.

Wignakumar says he’s proud to represent Kentucky. He says he’s still coming to grips with the magnitude of his front row seat.

“I think the main part was the actual moment when the crown was put on King Charles’ head. So I was lucky enough to have an amazing view of it. So I saw the exact moment the crown was placed on his head. And everyone said “God save the King!” so that was a moment that will stick with me until the end of my life,” says Wignakumar.

To his family’s knowledge, Moanishan is the first Kentuckian ever to have the honor of playing a part in a royal coronation.

Moanishan says when he’s graduated from the Westminster School, he plans to return to Kentucky to pursue a degree.