‘Kentucky Talent Hub’ new link between employers, potential workers

Kentucky Chamber launches new site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky ranks 48th in the nation in workforce participation, and employers continue to struggle to find talent while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Workforce Center have launched Kentucky Talent Hub, an online platform to connect employers and job seekers.

The launch of Kentucky Talent Hub comes at a critical time as federal unemployment insurance benefits expired in early September, Kentucky’s labor force participation rate is only 56.4 percent, and there are over 100,000 open jobs across the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Talent Hub has taken the place of “Who’s Hiring,” which was launched by the Kentucky Chamber to help promote the many open positions across the state amid the pandemic. Between March 2020 and August 2021, Kentucky companies posted over 108,000 jobs to the Who’s Hiring page.

With the new user-friendly, automated website designed by Ulimi, Kentucky Talent Hub is a dynamic platform with the goal of better connecting employers, job seekers, and workforce development professionals to help address Kentucky’s workforce needs.

Employers across all industries are invited to post opportunities of any kind, including full-time, part-time, fair chance, freelance, and internship positions. The platform also provides a space for employers to directly engage with applicants and job seekers, view each applicant’s Kentucky Talent Hub profile and credentials, and more.

As employers continue to post their open positions, job seekers will set up a custom Kentucky Talent Hub profile to search and directly apply for opportunities based on location, industry, highest education credential needed, fair chance employment, and more.

Additionally, workforce and education partners can post events and resources to engage not only employers and job seekers, but anyone looking for new professional experiences and training.

“Kentucky has many signature industries, but talent is our greatest export,” said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Workforce Center Executive Director LaKisha Miller. “Kentucky Talent Hub will help connect Kentucky employers with the talent they need so we can continue to grow and cultivate new opportunities for Kentuckians inside our state.”

The active job listings that were previously on the Who’s Hiring page were transferred to the Kentucky Talent Hub website.

Employers and job seekers can begin adding and applying for positions now at talenthubky.com

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation was created to support research, programs and training initiatives that advance the economic and social well-being of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.