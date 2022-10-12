Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments about whether legislators can be sued

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Thursday about whether state legislators can be sued in their role as legislators.

Gov. Andy Beshear sued Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne in response to the Kentucky General Assembly passing legislation limiting the governor’s emergency powers during COVID-19. Stivers and Osborne filed a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit Court judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed to the Court of Appeals, which transferred the case to the Supreme Court.

Oral arguments will begin at 10 a.m. You can watch the arguments via live stream by clicking here or in person at the Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the Capitol.