Kentucky substitute teacher donates salary to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Louisville doctor sets down his stethoscope on Fridays to work as a substitute teacher — and he donates that teaching paycheck back to the classroom all to help fill a need in the community.

“I’m a primary care physician. I practice four mornings a week, so I’m semi-retired, part-time. And I use my Fridays to do the substitute teaching,” said substitute teacher Dr. Greg Ciliberti.

Dr. Ciliberti started subbing after hearing the district was short on teachers.

“I thought it’d be a good way to give back to the community. I was actually educated in the Jefferson County Public School system, and I thought it did a very good job for me,” said Dr. Ciliberti.

He teaches students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Math, science, English, he can do it all.

“Well, I actually liked school. I know that makes me a bizarre person, but I really did like school, and actually think learning is fun,” he said.

“It’s a definitely a learning experience for the substitute!”

“He likes to you know, make those connections with them circulate around the room work with kids one on one and talk with them. He’s very soft-spoken, kind, just there to help,” said Cane Run Elementary principal Christie Horn.

He’s subbed all over the city of Louisville saying he’s happy to go anywhere he’s needed.

On Friday, Dr. Ciliberti was at Cane Run Elementary in a kindergarten class.

“I’ve learned that kids are really kind of the same everywhere. They all have their different things going on in their life, and some are ready to learn and some of them aren’t, but they all deserve the attention,” he said.

And he believes they deserve the right tools to learn.

So Dr. Ciliberti donates 100 percent of his paycheck from substitute teaching back to the classroom he worked in.

The money is often used to buy books or add to the teacher’s classroom budget.

“I’d love the kids to know that, that there are adults who they’ve never met before who actually care about them and their futures. That would be something I would love to see,” he said.

The doctor hopes that by telling his story others will be inspired to help fill the teacher shortage.