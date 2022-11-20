Kentucky Strongest Man and Woman competition held in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Weight lifters in Frankfort hit the gym Sunday, not to exercise but to continue their journey towards becoming Kentucky’s strongest man and woman.

A qualifier event for World’s Strongest Man and Woman was held at the Fit 4 Life gym. It included different classes and ages for both men and women.

The goal is to advance to regional and national finals competitions.

The event has been hosted by Davey McCann, who has competed in strong man competitions for twenty years.

“It’s just a fun way to compete. We can lift weights and go to the gym, and it kind of gets mundane and kind of gets repetitive. So it’s nice to have something that is a little bit different and kind of spices up your workout and still be competitive if you still want to be competitive,” said McCann.

The next competition is the Strongest Belle, which is a women’s-only competition at Fit 4 Life in Frankfort. That competition is set for February.

McCann also puts on classes to help people interested in competitions. You can find out more here.