Report: KSU made undocumented credit card transactions, gave extravagant bonuses, more

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State University made undocumented credit card transactions, wastefully spent money on extravagant bonuses and has crippling budget and procurement failures, Auditor Mike Harmon said in his special examination report released Wednesday afternoon.

The examination began in April 2022 and covers the financial and internal policies of the university between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021.

According to the report, 20 issues were identified, including $3.34 million in federal grant funds being at risk, $2.7 million withdrawn from internally endowed funds to supplement cash balances and more.

“This is not the first time this office has conducted a special examination of Kentucky State University. In 2000, a report by former Auditor Ed Hatchett detailed 16 findings addressing university financial controls. Many of the issues identified in that report still appear to be problems within the university,” Harmon said, calling KSU’s accounting environment “chaotic” and lacking “effective safeguards and responsible management and board oversight.”

Harmon is sending his examination to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Department of Education.

The report also found the following:

A poor internal communication system, which created a fear of retribution among employees, allowing known financial problems to go unaddressed

Missing or unsupported documentation of the expenditure of the federal grant funds by KSU, putting the university at risk of having more than $3.34 million in questioned costs

More than $1.3 million in credit card transactions made each of the three-fiscal years reviewed, with little to no documentation on most of the purchases selected for review

Former university administrators receiving unallowable benefits, including bonuses, and supplemental health insurance. In addition, KSU’s former president received a retroactive housing allowance over $84,000 and the university spent nearly $4,000 toward the former president’s utilities at his personal residence

Inaccurate accounts payable amounts submitted by the former EVP for Finance to KSU’s former president and former board chair amid rumors of unpaid bills by KSU

KSU’s former EVP for Finance holding dual employment with Tennessee State University without notifying KSU

Harmon’s report details numerous recommendations for the university to address these areas of concern.

“The many problems found in our examination did not happen overnight, and frankly they will not be solved overnight. What is clear is that past practices at KSU detailed in our exam report must come to an end,” Harmon added.

To read the full report, head here: https://www.auditor.ky.gov/Auditreports/Miscellaneous/2023KSUSpecialExam.pdf