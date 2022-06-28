Kentucky State University selects new interim president

Ronald A. Johnson was chosen for the interim role by KSU regents on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State University regents have selected an interim campus president for the upcoming school year while the search continues to fill the position on a long-term basis.

Ronald A. Johnson was chosen for the interim role by KSU regents on Monday, media outlets reported. Johnson is a former president of Clark Atlanta University, a private historically black university in Atlanta.

“We will be looking forward to working with Dr. Johnson as a board, and we will have more to say about that in the immediate future,” KSU Board of Regents Chair Gerald Patton said.

Under a bill passed earlier this year by state lawmakers, KSU halted its search for the next president and was instructed to name an interim president to serve until next year. The bill included $23 million to address the university’s budget shortfall, with measures in place to create a management improvement plan and financial accountability for KSU, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported..

Another bill approved by lawmakers nearly completely replaced members of KSU’s Board of Regents.

Clara Ross Stamps has been KSU’s acting president since last summer, when former president M. Christopher Brown II resigned amid concerns about KSU’s finances and lawsuits filed against the university.