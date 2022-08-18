Kentucky State troopers charged with excessive force during arrest, covering it up

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper are accused of using excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force and illegally entering a home.

A Wednesday indictment alleges Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, assaulted a victim without law enforcement justification resulting in injuries to the person being arrested. The indictment adds that Trooper Michael Howell, 32, and Elliotte and Lovett conspired to conceal the force Elliotte and Lovett used against the person being arrested and the circumstances under which they used it; all three developed a cover story about what happened.

The indictment also alleges that, on the night of the arrest, Elliotte unlawfully entered a home without a warrant.

Elliotte and Lovett are charged with depriving an arrestee of the right to be free from unreasonable force. Elliotte was also charged with willfully depriving three others of their right to be free from unreasonable searches. Elliotte, Lovett and Howell are all charged with conspiracy with engaging in obstructive conduct with the intent to prevent communication of information to federal law enforcement relating to the possible commission of a federal offense.

Howell was previously indicted in June for conspiracy and obstruction charges as well.

The FBI investigated this case, according to a press release.

Court dates have not been set yet. Elliotte, Lovett and Howell each face up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy and obstruction charges; Elliotte and Lovett face up to 10 years for the deprivation of rights charge related to the assault; and Elliotte faces up to one year for the deprivation of rights charge related to the unlawful entry.