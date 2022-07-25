Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announces run for State Auditor

Ball is finishing her second term as state treasurer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball formally announced her candidacy for Kentucky State Auditor.

Ball is finishing her second term as state treasurer. The current Auditor of Public Accounts, Mike Harmon, is not seeking another term.

“As State Treasurer, I’ve delivered on my promise to serve as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars,” said Ball. “I have ensured taxpayer dollars are protected and stopped unconstitutional spending and cyber fraud. I will maintain this same watchdog mentality as Kentucky State Auditor.”

“I have been committed to getting Kentucky’s financial house in order. As Treasurer, I made the impossible happen – we’ve created new programs to benefit Kentuckians at no additional cost to our taxpayers. Financial stability is key to maintaining a healthy economy. That is why, with the support of our communities, I’m ready to use my best practices in the Kentucky Auditor’s office.”

According to Ball’s campaign site, as Treasurer, Ball has returned a record $142 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians.

Ball says under her guidance, a savings and investment program for Kentuckians with disabilities has been established called STABLE Kentucky.

Ball is an Eastern Kentucky native, former prosecutor, and bankruptcy attorney. She is a working mother of two and married to Dr. Asa James Swan.

In anticipation of the 2023 race for Kentucky Auditor, regional campaign kick-off events will be held throughout the Commonwealth.