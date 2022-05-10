KSP to honor fallen with Run to Remember 5K this fall

Run to Remember is a 5k fundraiser that pays tribute to the Kentucky State Police’s fallen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Run to Remember 5K has been set for this fall. The fundraiser pays tribute to the Kentucky State Police’s fallen who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Kentucky State Police Foundation is undertaking the largest capital project in the history of the Foundation, and it will positively impact officer safety. According to organizers, in 2016, state police determined the need of a 400ft by 600ft Driver Training Skills Pad to conduct driver training and low-speed vehicle techniques. KSP currently uses other agencies’ facilities, with some being located out-of-state.

Organizers of the 5K say they’re now raising funds to build a dedicated Driver Skills Pad on the KSP Academy grounds. This facility will be used in day-to-day in-service training, cadet vehicle training, and mandated vehicle driving training. According to KSP, currently, 47 percent of all state police line-of-duty deaths have stemmed from vehicle-related collisions. This driver skills pad allows KSP to enhance training that will reduce the number of vehicle fatalities/injuries by sworn personnel.

The Run to Remember 5K is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. EST.

Registration is $30 through August 1, 2022, and will increase to $35 from August 2, 2022, through race morning. All runners registering prior to August 8, 2022, will receive a special race t-shirt.

Organizers say online registration will remain open until 8:15 A.M. prior to the start time of the event. All runners will also receive a Finisher’s Medal.

You can read more about the fundraiser and find a link to sign-up HERE.