Kentucky State Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspects

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating the theft of credit cards and the fraudulent use of those cards in the Paducah, Ky., area after they were stolen.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the stolen credit cards were used at multiple businesses in Graves and McCracken counties. Security camera footage from one of the businesses shows two individuals believed to be involved.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two individuals pictured here is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.

