Kentucky State Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying suspect

Stolen credit card used at multiple businesses

Courtesy Kentucky State Police

Paducah, KY. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently investigating the theft of a credit card and the fraudulent use of that card after it was stolen. Through the investigation, it was determined that the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Marshall and McCracken Counties on March 9, 2022. Security camera footage from one of the businesses shows an individual believed to be involved. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.