Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person

Graves County man wanted for violating his bond conditions

Mayfield, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Graves County man wanted for violating his bond conditions. According to State Police, Jacob Forrest, 33 years old of Wingo, KY, was arrested by KSP in 2019 and charged with Sodomy 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 Years Old), Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 Years Old), and Distribution of Obscene Material to Minors. On January 10, 2022, the Graves County Circuit Court Judge signed a warrant of arrest for Forrest in reference to violations of his bond conditions in this case.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has also obtained an arrest warrant for Forrest on charges of Tampering with a Prisoner Monitoring Device and Escape 2nd Degree. On December 15, 2021, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report that Jacob Forrest was missing. Through their investigation, deputies discovered that an ankle monitor device, court ordered to be worn by Forrest at all times as he was placed on home incarceration, had been cut and was found on the ground outside his residence.

Jacob Forrest is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5′ 9″ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacob Forrest is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.