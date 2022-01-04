Kentucky State Police searching for missing Perry County family 

Father and daughter last seen Jan 1, 2022
Steve Rogers,

ARY, Ky. (WTVQ)  – Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, is searching for a missing father and daughter last seen on January 1, 2022, in the Balls Fork Community of Perry

Perry Missing2

Misty Williams

County.

Dale L. Williams, 69, of Ary, is described as having grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’4 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information should call the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at 606-435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Steve Davidson.

Categories: Featured, Local News, News

Related