Kentucky State Police searching for missing Perry County family 

ARY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, is searching for a missing father and daughter last seen on January 1, 2022, in the Balls Fork Community of Perry

County.

Dale L. Williams, 69, of Ary, is described as having grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’4 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information should call the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at 606-435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Steve Davidson.