Kentucky State Police searching for missing McCracken County man

State Police say Fred Noel was last seen at a residence on Monroe Street in Paducah

Fred D. Noel of Kevil



PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing man from McCracken County. According to State Police, Fred D. Noel, 50 years old, of Kevil, was last seen at a residence on Monroe Street in Paducah on May 1, 2022.

Investigators say Noel was reportedly picked up from that residence by an unknown male and female in a blue/silver SUV with a cracked windshield. According to State Police, Noel reportedly called the resident of Monroe Street to advise her he would be returning later that afternoon; however, he never returned.

State Police say Fred Noel is described as a white male weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing approximately 6’1″ tall. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a goatee. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.