Kentucky State Police searching for escaped McCracken County inmate

Escapee last seen at the Mt. Keton Cemetery on April 7

Clifton O. Crumble

Paducah, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are currently searching for a McCracken County inmate who walked away from work release detail in Lone Oak. Clifton O. Crumble, described as a 30-year-old male, approximately 5′ 11″ tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen at the Mt. Keton Cemetery at approximately 2:20 p.m. CST on April 7, 2022. According to KSP, Crumble was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan t-shirt as well as a tan jacket. Crumble is believed to have walked away from the work detail at the cemetery on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

State Police say Crumble was incarcerated at the McCracken County Jail for the offenses of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, and Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper William Propes. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crumble is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.