Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Graves County inmate

Inmate was on work release at Mayfield candle factory, was trapped, saved, treated at hospital and released

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently searching for a Graves County inmate who was assigned to work release at the MCP Candle Factory in Mayfield.

Francisco Starks, described as a 44-year-old man, approximately 5′ 11″ tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds, was working at the candle factory at the time of its collapse. After the collapse, Starks was recovered and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Upon his release, he walked away from the hospital. Post 1 personnel were notified of the incident shortly before 5 p.m.

Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail for the offenses of Burglary, 3rd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking of an Automobile, and Receiving Stolen Property.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Garret Clark.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Starks are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.