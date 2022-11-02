Kentucky State Police is hiring!

KSP stopped by ABC 36 studios Wednesday to showcase the endless career opportunities with the agency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is looking for recruits for its upcoming cadet class.

According to KSP Sergeant Michael Murriell, the opportunities as a trooper are endless, and there are some you may not have even known about.

Sgt. Murriell says once you go through the Kentucky State Police Academy and are approved, you’re able to transition to into any from K-9 units, Critical Incident Response Teams, Legislative and Executive Security, Hazardous Devices, Special Response, Electronic Crimes, and much more. There’s truly something for everybody.

However, Sgt. Murriell says one thing troopers have in common is a passion for their communities:

“We’re actively searching for people that have honesty, integrity, are committed, and want to join for the right reasons. You want to make a difference in the community you live in. And our agency gives you that opportunity,” said Sgt. Murriell.

According to Kentucky State Police, once you’re graduated from the academy, troopers start at a salary of $61,500 a year, with a progressive pay scale that guarantees pay raises.

The deadline to apply for Kentucky State Police Academy’s upcoming class is October 28th.

You can find out more at joinksp.com.