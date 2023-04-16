Kentucky State Police investigating fatal moped crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a deadly moped accident in Boyle County early Sunday morning.

Troopers say it happened just before 1 AM when they were called to a two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Main Street and Second Street in Danville.

A moped was traveling south on N. Second Street when he disregarded a traffic signal and traveled into the path of a Danville Fire Squad truck traveling east on W. Main Street, troopers say.

As a result of the crash, 47-year-old Chadwick Thomas of Danville was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the Boyle County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation.