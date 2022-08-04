Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in McCreary County

The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 pm on August 3

STRUNK, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 pm on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on US27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County.

Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation, officers found 55-year-old Anthony D. Trammell, of Pine Knot, KY was traveling west bound on Chewford Road on US27 operating a 2015 Volvo Loader when he pulled into the path of a 2021 Can am Motorcycle operated by 63-year-old Jane L. Strimple, of Oneida, TN.

Due to Strimple injuries she subsided and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office. Trammell was not injured in the crash.

KSP Trooper Cory Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department.