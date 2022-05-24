Kentucky State Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County

State Police say the shooting happened between two brothers

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post says its investigating the death of a man, after a shooting in Pike County on Monday, May 23, 2022. According to KSP, investigators responded to a home on Elkhorn Creek after receiving a 911 call. State Police say investigators discovered two men had been shot.

According to State Police, the initial investigation indicated a domestic altercation between Cody Cantrell and his father, which resulted in an altercation between brothers Cody Cantrell and Adam Cantrell. State Police say Adam Cantrell suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and Cody Cantrell fled the scene, where a short time later, he was located and arrested by KSP Troopers.

According to State Police, Cody Cantrell sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the altercation with his brother, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cody Cantrell, 36 years old, of Elkhorn City was arrested and charged with one count of Murder (Domestic Violence) and one count of Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence (Minor Injury).

Detective Ryan Hamilton is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.