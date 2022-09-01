Kentucky State Police investigating Calloway County bank robbery

HAZEL, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel.

Murray Bank was robbed Thursday by a white man, who’s described as about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a striped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans, according to police. He was seen traveling south toward Tennessee.

He also has a tattoo on his left wrist, according to photos from the bank’s security system.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.