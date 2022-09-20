Kentucky State Police investigating after 14-month-old dies in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning.

According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

Search warrants were received and crews are working to figure out what happened. They could not confirm if foul play was involved or the child’s cause of death.