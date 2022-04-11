Kentucky State Police investigates trooper-involved shooting in Green County

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on April 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. CDT in Green County.

According to State Police, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. State Police say a male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to State Police, no other citizens were injured during the incident.