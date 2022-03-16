Kentucky State Police investigates trooper-involved shooting in Gallatin County

** Update **

Warsaw, KY. (March 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues the investigation into a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on March 4, 2022 on Ambrose Road in Gallatin County.

At this time, KSP is able to release findings from the preliminary investigation, which reveals that KSP Post 5 troopers were responding to a 9-1-1 call, originally received by Gallatin County Dispatch, of a subject brandishing a firearm near the intersection of Ambrose Road and Bischoff Road.

Upon arrival to the 700 block of Ambrose Road, Troopers observed a male subject, later identified as David H. Stubbs of Warsaw, KY, standing in an open doorway of the residence. Almost immediately, Mr. Stubbs began advancing toward the Troopers while brandishing a long-gun, later determined to be a shotgun. Recognizing an immediate danger, Trooper Colt McGuire, Trooper Hayden Kilbourne and Sergeant Jim Phelps utilized their agency-issued weapons firing shots, striking Mr. Stubbs, and stopping his advancement. The investigation revealed Mr. Stubbs discharged his shotgun during the incident. After ensuring Mr. Stubbs was no longer armed and dangerous, Troopers rendered medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Stubbs was transported by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Stubbs was released from the hospital on March 5 and charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He has since been transported to Carroll County Detention Center.

In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, all three Troopers were placed on administrative leave. Troopers McGuire and Kilbourne have both been employed with KSP for one year, and Sergeant Phelps is a 10 year veteran of the agency.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing. In accordance with standard operating procedures, the investigation upon completion will be provided to the Gallatin County Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

# # #

(Original Release Below)

Warsaw, KY. (March 5, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Mar. 4, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST in Gallatin County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that KSP Troopers were responding to a call for service on Ambrose Road. The original caller indicated an individual was in the front yard brandishing a firearm. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the individual who was armed with and began shooting a firearm. Troopers discharged their agency-issued firearms in defense, striking the individual and ending the incident.

The troopers rendered medical aid to the individual until EMS arrived. The individual was transported by helicopter to University of Cincinnati Hospital, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.