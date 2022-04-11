Kentucky State Police investigates shooting in Harlan County

Man shot inside his vehicle at a residence on Post Office Drive

Evarts, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at approximately 9:43 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call that a individual had been shot in the Evarts community of Harlan County. Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.

According to KSP, initial investigation indicates Antonia Colvin (42) was inside his vehicle at a residence on Post Office Drive off Ky 215 when he suffered a single gunshot wound. State Police say Colvin drove himself to another residence before contacting 911. Lifeguard Ambulance responded and transported him to Harlan ARH and he was then flown to Johnson City Medical Center for further treatment.

According to Kentucky State Police, it’s still attempting to locate the individual who was involved. State Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and don’t feel that anyone in the community is in any danger.