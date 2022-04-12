Kentucky State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Kenton County

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 11, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT in Kenton County involving the Cincinnati Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. One individual was transported to the Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other citizens and no officers were injured during the incident.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.