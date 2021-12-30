Kentucky State Police investigates collision in Pike County

39-year-old in critical condition

GOODY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Pike County. According to KSP, the Pikeville Post received a call Wednesday around 3 a.m. reporting a person was hit by a vehicle on US 119 in the Goody community. Troopers from Post 9 responded.

According to KSP, an initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on US 119 when Steven Hackney, of Hatfield, was attempting to cross the road and was hit by the vehicle. The 39-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he’s listed as critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service assisted.