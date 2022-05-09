Kentucky State Police investigate death of Knott County Man

Search crews found the body of Charles B. Moore on Sunday

Lackey, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 11:23 P.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call of a single vehicle accident on KY-550 E, in the Lackey community of Knott County.

Troopers responded to the scene and located a 1997 red Chevrolet overturned in the creek. Upon the recovery of the vehicle no occupants were located inside. It was believed that the operator could possibly be in the water. Troopers and Officers with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife along with several search and rescue personnel began to search the water way to attempt to locate the operator.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, at approximately 4:32 P.M, members of the search party located the body of Charles B Moore, 31, of Mousie. Moore was pronounced deceased on scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office. Moore was sent to Frankfort, Ky, for an autopsy. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Nathan Roark.