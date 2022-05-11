Kentucky State Police continue assault investigation in Floyd County

April Osborne has been arrested and is lodged at the Floyd County Detention Center

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call on Monday, May 9, 2022 about an assault that occurred in Martin.

Troopers responded to a residence on Cane Fork Road and discovered one man had a laceration to his neck. The initial investigation indicated April Osborne arrived at a residence where William Guess was working on a motorcycle and began assaulting Guess, which lead to Guess suffering a laceration to his neck.

As a result of this investigation, April Osborne was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center. Osborne is currently charged with Assault 1st Degree, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Public Intoxication, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Trooper Derek Coleman is leading the investigation and was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.