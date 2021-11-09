Kentucky State Police closes roadway tomorrow for reconstruction

Fatal accident last week to be reviewed.

MOLUS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 will shut down U.S. 119 at the Harlan/Bell County line in the Molus community on Wednesday, November 10th 2021 from approximately 10 A.M. until Noon. KSP will be reconstructing a fatal collision that occurred. KSP will also be assisted by a local fire department for traffic control.

KSP is urging the public to avoid the area if possible, as traffic will be stopped during this time.