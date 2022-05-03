Kentucky State Police asking for help in finding missing Harlan County man

Family members reported Will Douglas Smith missing in April





Harlan, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is asking for help in locating a missing person from Harlan County. According to KSP, the family of Will Douglas Smith reported Smith missing on April 26, 2022. State Police say the family last saw the 36-year-old from Evarts on March 26, 2022. The family reported Smith was not operating a vehicle. His whereabouts and where he may have went to are unknown.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Smith is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Case is under investigation by Tpr. Chelsea Brock.