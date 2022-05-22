Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival returns

The thirteenth annual festival took place at Masterson Station Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The annual Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival was back at Masterson Station Park over the weekend. This is the festival’s thirteenth year, but this is its first year back with indoor settings since COVID.

With over 50 vendors and sheep from local farms, festival organizers say the event continues to grow every year.

“It’s like a family reunion every year but at the same time it’s getting to see everybody’s new things, new colors, and seeing people get passionate about their hobbies,” says Sarabeth Parido. “It’s just really fun to see people come in with that.”

If you missed the Kentucky Sheep and Fiber festival this year, it will be back again the third weekend of May 2023.