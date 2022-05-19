Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival returns to Masterson Station Park this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022 Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival is set for May 21-22 at Masterson Station Park.

According to organizers, the family friendly festival showcases a wide variety of fiber and sheep related vendors, educational demonstrations, Irish dancers, live music, a tractor show, live animals and much more. More than 50 vendors are listed on this year’s line-up.

The festival is a natural fiber and local food event featuring Kentucky Proud food producers.

The event is open Saturday, May 21 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday, May 22 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Admission is $5, children 12 and under are free.

