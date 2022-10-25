Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year.

Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada.

Clayton said in a news release that it’s “special” to work with people committed to the students.

Clayton has been Warren County superintendent since 2013.

Earlier this year, he was also named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.