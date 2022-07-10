Kentucky River Fest provides demonstrations, information for community

Organizers say the goal was to help people understand the importance of caring for the environment, as well as what outdoor activities are available in central Kentucky.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- One event held Sunday helped teach people about the local businesses and organizations that use the Kentucky River.

The second annual Kentucky River Fest was held near Fayette County’s public access to the river. Organizers say the goal was to help people understand the importance of caring for the environment, as well as what outdoor activities are available in central Kentucky.

“It’s really important to me that people learn about the environment, take care of it, enjoy it, because its just a great place to be,” said organizer Delia Gibbs.

It brought several environmental-friendly organizations to the river’s edge for demonstrations and sessions with kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards.

The event is put on by the non-profit Bluegrass Greensource, which provides outreach for waste reduction, energy conservation, and water quality.

“A lot of people don’t know where they can go that is accessible to them to be able to not get in trouble for going on someone’s private land,” said participant Melanie Bryant.

Among those participating include Canoe Kentucky, Keep Lexington Beautiful, and the Kentucky River Authority.