Kentucky releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring art

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism.

The agency says the theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass.

It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine.

The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville.

The guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising with nearly 350,000 copies distributed around the world.

This year’s guide features a new video series that allows people to watch artists in action by scanning QR codes in the publication.