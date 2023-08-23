Kentucky releases 2022-23 School Safety Risk Assessment Report. Here are the findings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Office of the State School Security Marshal in Kentucky released the findings of the annual School Safety Risk Report on Tuesday.

The report shows nearly all of Kentucky’s schools are in compliance with security requirements, coming in at 99 percent compliance.

It details access control requirements, new building/expansion approvals, safety and security processes and recommendations for the 2023-24 year.

In Section 1, all of the following questions received a 99 percent “yes” response from Kentucky schools:

All visitors are required to report to the main office upon entry Yes: 1,326 No: 1

Upon reporting, all visitors must provide valid identification Yes: 1,326 No: 1

All visitors, prior to allowing access, are required to state the purpose of their visit Yes: 1,325 No: 2

A visible “visitor’s bade” is required to be displayed at all times Yes: 1,326 No: 1

The main entrance of the school is controlled with electronically locking doors Yes: 1,325 No: 2

The main entrance of the school is controlled with camera(s) Yes: 1,325 No: 2

The main entrance of the school is controlled with an intercom system(s) Yes: 1,320 No: 7

The school controls access to all exterior doors during the school day Yes: 1,320 No: 7

Classroom doors are equipped with hardware that allow the door to be locked from the outside but opened from the inside Yes: 1,324 No: 3

Classroom doors remain closed and locked during instructional time Yes: 1,319 No: 8

Classroom doors with windows are equipped with material to quickly cover the window during a building lockdown Yes: 1,325 No: 2



In Section 2, safety and security processes are covered, including threat assessment teams, emergency plans, hazard approaches, principal training and more.

Lastly, the report covers a bullet point list of recommendations for the next school year, like schools employing a mental health professional per every 250 students and all school staff to have active shooter training.

To read the full report, and a letter from the State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox, head here: 2022-23 Annual Report