Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects.

The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.

The program prioritizes projects that serve victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

It also fund projects helping others, such as victims of burglary or theft, survivors of victims of homicide, victims of drug and alcohol-related crime, elderly victims and adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse or assault.