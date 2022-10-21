New study ranks Kentucky one of the most dangerous states to drive in

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new study conducted by personal injury lawyers found that Kentucky is the seventh most dangerous state to drive in.

We Win analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score of 10 was given to each state to determine the most dangerous states to drive in, with the lower the score the more dangerous the state. Kentucky scored a 3.29.

Kentucky witnessed 780 driving-related deaths in 2020, making that 17.3 per 100,000 people, according to their data.

Neighboring state Tennessee ranked eighth, experiencing a combination of 17.6 deaths for every 100,000 people and 1.59 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

“The factors affecting the safety of driving in these states [are] unclear – but one thing that is particularly fascinating is that over half of the states on the list are located in the South, including Mississippi which places top of the list,” said We Win spokesperson.

Mississippi came in first, at 2.62.

All 10 rankings are below: