Kentucky Proud celebrates women in agriculture on International Women’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Proud program, funded through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund, celebrated women in agriculture on Tuesday in honor of International Women’s Day.

March is also National Agriculture Month.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them, women now make up 36% of the total population of U.S. farmers.

A post shared to social media by Kentucky Proud reads in part, “According to the latest Census of Agriculture, 42,946 women farmed in Kentucky, up 36.7% from the number identified in the previous census. Of those, 33,550 were involved in making day-to-day decisions on the farm, 26,215 were the principal producers on their farms, and 12,648 listed farming as their primary occupation.”

To encourage more women to go into the ag industry, there’s a 2022 Women in Agriculture College Scholarship opportunity. According to Kentucky Women in Agriculture, a $1,000 scholarship is available to any female resident of Kentucky who is a junior, senior or graduate student at a Kentucky college or university and plans to work in agriculture. The 2022 scholarship deadline is June 30.

For more information, email: info@kywomeninag.com or click online HERE.