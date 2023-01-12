Kentucky prosecutor to resign after pardon request

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Kentucky prosecutor who apologized for recommending a pardon for a sex offender is resigning.

That’s according to a state legislator who was working to impeach the prosecutor.

Rick Boling, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Christian County, will resign on Feb. 28, state legislator Jason Nemes says.

Boling apologized for recommending that former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issue a pardon for Dayton Jones.

Jones was serving a 15-year sentence for a sodomy conviction when he was let out of prison in 2019.

The Courier Journal reported that the prosecutor had received campaign contributions from Jones’ grandparents.