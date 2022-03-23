Kentucky Producers Explain the Importance of Buying Local and Eating Fresh

Local businesses encourage farm to table food, saying it helped stock up shelves during the height of the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, local food producers and farmers gathered at Kroger Field for an all day food summit. The big topic of discussion was working to bring together local food professionals and advocates on the front lines of growing the state’s food and farm economy. The theme of this year’s summit is “Harvesting Inspiration and Innovation.”

While food nowadays can come in a package, fresh food like produce and meat began on a farm. However, just like other industries, there’s always competition driven by the choice of the consumer. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Cliff Swaim, a partner at Marksbury Farm, says consumers turned to local farmers and producers.

“The pandemic actually reinforced the notion that local and small scale food systems are the most dynamic and the most able to pivot when things like the pandemic come around,” says Swaim.

Swaim says having a local supply of animals with processing and distribution in-state allowed producers to put a lot of food on store shelves that may have otherwise been empty. But while Swaim says fresh local meat and produce is considered the healthier and better option, some families turn to what’s cheaper, which often means industrial farming and food with hormones.

Unfortunately, with prices of grain going up to feed livestock, it’s also driving up the overall cost to do business.

“Things just cost a little more and we do the best that we can to keep it approachable and affordable as we can but there are certain realities and we must pay our farmers a respective and competitive price for their animals,” says Swaim.

Swaim says places like Kroger and Whole Foods have been big cheerleaders for selling local products. While packaged meat produced elsewhere may be cheaper, Swaim hopes you’ll choose the local farm for your family to help boost the farming industry in Kentucky and support businesses like his.