Kentucky Power sale approved by Public Service Commission

The utility company is being sold to Liberty Utilities, Inc.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved the sale of Kentucky Power from American Electric Power to Liberty Utilities, Inc., according to the PSC.

The sale price is more than $2.8 billion, which includes Liberty Utilities taking on more than $1.2 billion in debt.

American Electric Power is set to net $1.4 billion in cash after taxes and fees. The company has indicated it plans to re-invest in renewable energy in other subsidiaries.

Liberty Utilities told the PSC it plans to retain all the Kentucky Power employees at the same or similar pay and benefits.

The sale was approved with some modifications. Among those modifications, a requirement that Kentucky Power customers receive a payment to make up for continued subsidization of activities with other American Electric Power affiliates from a $30 million pool. If that issue isn’t addressed, it would result in an additional $45 million payment to Kentucky Power customers.

Other modifications require a fund to be created to offset restoration expenses totaling $43.5 million. And, a proposed $40 million fuel adjustment clause credit.

Kentucky Power serves approximately 165,000 customers in 20 counties across eastern Kentucky. The company also owns and operates the Big Sandy Natural Gas Plant in Lawrence County.

Kentucky Power released the following statement about the sale:

“The order from the KPSC affirms that Liberty’s ownership of Kentucky Power is the best path forward for customers, communities and employees. This is a significant step in completing the transaction by second quarter 2022 to ensure that customer benefits associated with Liberty’s commitments to customers and supporting economic growth in eastern Kentucky are realized. AEP is reviewing the details of the order and the additional conditions it contains. Additional regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia are expected in the near future to allow the sale to be finalized by second quarter 2022 and the related benefits for customers to begin.”

Cynthia Wiseman, Vice President-External Affairs and Customer Service

To view the news release on the sale from the PSC, CLICK HERE.