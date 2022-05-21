Kentucky pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot

Dr. Stephanie Russell is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville pediatrician has been arrested on charges she hatched a murder-for-hire scheme targeting her former husband, federal officials said.

Dr. Stephanie Russell, 52, contacted someone on May 15 she believed was a hitman, but it was a person working undercover for the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville.

Russell agreed to pay $7,000 for the hit, a media release from the U.S. Attorney said. She allegedly placed half that amount in a dropbox outside her medical office on Wednesday, and federal agents arrested her on Thursday.

She has been charged with using interstate commerce in a murder-for-hire scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney.

If convicted at trial, she faces a maximum term of up to 10 years in federal prison.