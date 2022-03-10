Kentucky panel passes ban on older transgender athletes

Bill amended Wednesday to extend the ban to college

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP/WTVQ) – A Kentucky House panel has advanced legislation that would bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

The bill cleared the state Senate last month. It was amended Wednesday to extend the ban to college.

The Republican-backed measure now heads to the house.

Numerous GOP-dominated states have adopted similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

The ACLU of Kentucky shared a post about the legislation saying in part, “To all the students who may be affected by this legislation: we stand by you and will not stop fighting. You are cherished. You are loved. You belong.”

