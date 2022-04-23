Kentucky organizations team up to address community energy concerns, climate justice

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Some Kentucky organizations are addressing major climate and energy concerns that people have in our communities.

It’s all part of Earth Day festivities going on across the state.

On Saturday, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and Sunrise Lexington advocated for solutions to what they’re calling the climate crisis.

“Being able to listen to one another and gain wisdom and knowledge throughout our community is something that’s really valuable. I have a strong belief that we learn the most from one another,” said Melody Rae of Sunrise Lexington.

Organizers from the groups joined a nationwide Earth Day mobilization in five cities across the state, including Lexington. Volunteers went door to door in neighborhoods, talking to people about their concerns with high energy bills through a process called “deep canvassing.”

“So with deep canvassing, it’s less about what we’re telling them and it’s more about what they’re telling us,” Rae said. “So instead of coming up with this whole spill and vote for this, that and that, we kind of ask questions. So listening to their stories and not necessarily changing their minds but hearing them out.”

It’s all part of a national day of action. Organizers say they’re trying to get more people involved to reach out to city, state, and federal lawmakers in an effort to pass climate legislation that supports clean energy, tackles climate change, and lowers energy costs for families.

“The ultimate goal for us mainly is getting people out to vote for the May 17th primary,” Rae said. It’s something that’s really important and can really help us with our goal for getting clean, affordable energy for all of Lexington and Kentucky.”

There were also events in Louisville and Bowling Green.