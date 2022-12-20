Kentucky on track for worst flu season in at least a decade
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has reported six flu-related pediatric deaths in Kentucky.
His announcement Monday comes as health officials warn Kentucky is on pace for its worst influenza season in at least a decade.
Beshear is urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu.
The Department for Public Health says none of the children who died in the current influenza season received a flu shot.
Beshear’s office says the flu-related pediatric deaths included three in the past week.
It says the death toll already meets Kentucky’s prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths in a single flu season.