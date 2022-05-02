Flatwoods officer shot while investigating suspicious person

FLATWOODS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer was hospitalized Monday after being shot while investigating a report of a suspicious person near a home, authorities said.

The Flatwoods police officer was shot in the neck when he approached a suspect at Bayberry Townhomes, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Shane Goodall told news outlets. He was in stable condition after having emergency surgery.

“They said he was very, very fortunate,” Goodall said.

A suspect in the shooting, Jonathan Smithers, 42, of Catlettsburg, was arrested hours later by a Kentucky State Police trooper who spotted him near a business less than a mile from the shooting, Goodall said.

He said the trooper made contact and used a stun gun to incapacitate Smithers when he tried flee. Smithers was checked out at a hospital before being arrested, Goodall said. He was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter he was grateful for the officer’s bravery and hopes he makes a full recovery.