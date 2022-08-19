Kentucky officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor fired

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — One of the officers involved in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The police chief announced Sgt. Kyle Meany’s termination on Friday.

The justice department charged Meany with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor’s home ahead of the department’s raid. It claims he then worked with other officers to create a cover story to try to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing the warrant affidavit containing false information.

One current and another former officer face the same accusation and former Det. Brett Hankison is accused of using excessive force when he fired into Taylor’s apartment.